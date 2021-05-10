How to work with someone you don’t get on with

One minute briefing: Professional mediator Clive Lewis provides his top tips for navigating conflict with a colleague.

by Stephen Jones

Conflict is almost inevitable within an organisation. It has its benefits, as a healthy level of disagreement can dispel groupthink and encourage creative ideas. But if a relationship becomes toxic, the impact on both our personal and professional lives can be profound. 

As CEO of Globis Mediation Group, Clive Lewis has spent the last 20 years helping teams and organisations resolve their disputes, which he says usually occur as a result of a “toxic triad” of reasons.

It's hard to click with everyone - sometimes personalities clash - but that doesn’t mean that you can’t learn to be professional, tolerant and productive, says Lewis. Here are some pointers on how to soothe relations between tetchy team members. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package