How to work with someone you don’t get on with

Conflict is almost inevitable within an organisation. It has its benefits, as a healthy level of disagreement can dispel groupthink and encourage creative ideas. But if a relationship becomes toxic, the impact on both our personal and professional lives can be profound.

As CEO of Globis Mediation Group, Clive Lewis has spent the last 20 years helping teams and organisations resolve their disputes, which he says usually occur as a result of a “toxic triad” of reasons.

It's hard to click with everyone - sometimes personalities clash - but that doesn’t mean that you can’t learn to be professional, tolerant and productive, says Lewis. Here are some pointers on how to soothe relations between tetchy team members.