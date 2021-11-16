Workaholic? You might suffer from an overactive 'threat brain'

Psychologist Nelisha Wickremasinghe explains how to calm your brain and your team's at the same time.

When people put aside their human need to rest, revive and nurture relationships, and instead become 24/7 achievement machines, they are likely to become trapped in the toxic drive loops we commonly call being a workaholic.

Research points to an overactive 'threat brain' as the cause. Understanding how and why this motivates us can help us to break free of harmful habits like workaholic tendencies.

What is threat brain?

The threat brain is our oldest system of emotion that enables us to recognise and respond to danger.