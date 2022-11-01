Workations: Why the new "wellness" workplace trend is bad for business
Meet the new toxic WFH acronym that travel agencies are touting.
The new world of remote working has given birth to a new trend: working from holidays.
Unlike some of the latest jargon phrases from quiet quitting to desk-bombing, this phenomenon is pretty self-explanatory. Employees are globe-trotting with their work laptops and at times, extending their vacation time, to include work days.
Travel agencies like Tui have also caught a whiff of the “employee benefit” and launched “workation” packages. Because why work from home or in an office, when you can work from the Canary Islands with “great Wifi”?