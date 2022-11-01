Workations: Why the new "wellness" workplace trend is bad for business

The new world of remote working has given birth to a new trend: working from holidays.

Unlike some of the latest jargon phrases from quiet quitting to desk-bombing, this phenomenon is pretty self-explanatory. Employees are globe-trotting with their work laptops and at times, extending their vacation time, to include work days.

Travel agencies like Tui have also caught a whiff of the “employee benefit” and launched “workation” packages. Because why work from home or in an office, when you can work from the Canary Islands with “great Wifi”?