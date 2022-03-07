Your worker has spoken up about racial bullying - here’s what to do next

A recent survey by The Trade Union Congress found that one third of ethnic minority employees have been bullied at work. Shockingly, over 40% of the people who reported a racist incident to their employer were either ignored or later labelled a trouble maker.

As leaders, it’s within our power not only to stamp out racial bullying in the workplace but also to get better at supporting employees who have experienced this. Often leaders feel uncertain about how to handle racial bullying due to it being such a sensitive issue. It can also be tricky to genuinely understand and appreciate the impact an incident has had on an employee if you are not racially diverse yourself.

As Azeem Rafiq powerfully highlighted - the cricketer recently spoke out about how racism at the Yorkshire Cricket Club left him ‘on the brink of suicide’ - racial bullying can have a huge impact on employee mental health and when it isn’t handled effectively, this compounds the issue.