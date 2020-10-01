Workers feel more productive at home - if they’re not working from the sofa

Home working rivals the office for productivity - but managers need to avoid a one-size-fits-all approach.

A survey of 125,000 employees has suggested workers are more productive working from home than in the office, with 82 per cent reporting that their home environment was conducive to working compared to 63 per cent who said the same of the office.

Leesman’s office-based index report found the space available to individuals played a huge factor in people’s responses, however.

Only two fifths (40 per cent) of workers had their own dedicated office or workroom, 31 per cent had a dedicated working area and 29 per cent worked from non-specific work locations such as the sofa or dining table.