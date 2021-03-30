What workers in Wuhan can tell you about the return to the office

A study of office returners in China suggests that employees should 'warm-up' if they want to cope better.

by Stephen Jones

As the UK slowly starts to emerge from the third national lockdown, companies are thinking about when and how their employees are going to return to the office. 

The emotional and psychological impact of a full return after a year of either being away, or operating under restricted conditions, is likely to vary person to person and has been rarely studied in the past. 

Unlike other short-term crisis events, the pandemic could have lingering consequences for both behaviours and wellbeing; re-engaging returning workers whilst also preventing further outbreaks will be a significant challenge for managers. 

Sign in to continue

Sign in

Trouble signing in?

Reset password: Click here

Email: mtsupport@haymarket.com

Call: 020 8267 8121

Register

FREE

  • Up to 4 free articles a month
  • Free email bulletins

Register Now

Become a subscriber

From £66 a quarter

  • Full access to managementtoday.co.uk
  • Exclusive event discounts
  • Management Today's print magazine
  • Plus lots more, including our State of the Industry Report.

Choose a Package