What workers in Wuhan can tell you about the return to the office

A study of office returners in China suggests that employees should 'warm-up' if they want to cope better.

As the UK slowly starts to emerge from the third national lockdown, companies are thinking about when and how their employees are going to return to the office.

The emotional and psychological impact of a full return after a year of either being away, or operating under restricted conditions, is likely to vary person to person and has been rarely studied in the past.

Unlike other short-term crisis events, the pandemic could have lingering consequences for both behaviours and wellbeing; re-engaging returning workers whilst also preventing further outbreaks will be a significant challenge for managers.