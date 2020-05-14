Working from home is making me a better boss

Opinion: The rule book of ‘how to do business’ has been torn up, says this agency boss.

by Paul Houlding

Like many of us, I work in an office and I like it. I like the shoes I put on, the coffee I pick up every morning, the moment of quiet before people arrive, the clients, the creativity and the urban view of London rooftops from my window. There’s a routine and a structure.

Then lockdown happened and for the first time in my 16 years running an agency I’ve found myself working from home. It’s still a work in progress, but in some ways it’s making me a better CEO.

Working from a distance has given me a different perspective on the business – an opportunity to stand back and think about who we are, what we stand for, what makes us special. And with that, comes a shift in focus – a different approach, different priorities.

