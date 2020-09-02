Did working from home really make us more productive?
Researchers have attempted to measure the lockdown output of knowledge workers.
When looking back on the coronavirus lockdown many companies would say that while the forced experiment in working from home has not been perfect, it’s generally been a success.
Staff who are able to work remotely, particularly those in white collar roles, seem to have been able to maintain or even increase output compared to when they’re in the office.
But is that perception backed up by evidence?