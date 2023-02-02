Your working parents really aren’t ok

The thing about working parents is that they are busy. Usually too busy to make much of a fuss. Yes, life as a working parent feels like you are constantly only just keeping your head above water, but that’s the deal: career + kids = it’s a squeeze.

But things have gone too far and the numbers clearly show it. ONS data shows 1.5 million women out of the workforce and rising, gender pay gap improvements have stalled, half of stay at home mums would like to be working (Save The Children), two thirds of parents have turned down work, 67% are contemplating leaving their job (Bubble).

We live in a country where a full-time place at nursery costs an average £14,000 per child per year and significantly more in London: it is nearly impossible for two working parents to achieve a fulfilling career. The move towards more flexible and hybrid working does have benefits, but the costs and rigidity of childcare still means it doesn’t stack up.