Our workplaces aren’t ready for AI. It's time for managers to take charge

Companies must train and prepare managers to handle AI if the UK is to find a way out of the economic doldrums, argues the Chartered Management Institute's director of policy.

Could artificial intelligence (AI) lead to the extinction of humanity? That’s the fear from leading AI experts, including Sam Altman, the brains behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and Demis Hassabis, the chief executive of Google’s British-based AI project, DeepMin.

In a statement coordinated by the US Center for AI Safety, Altman and Hassabis joined forces with other tech leaders and experts to warn that AI posed an existential risk, a threat similar to a global pandemic or nuclear war. Indeed, since ChatGPT and other generative AI platforms have launched, there have been raging debates across tech companies, governments, and businesses, both large and small, about the risks of the technologies. From eliminating work to replicating and spreading inequalities in the workplace and society at large, the fear is setting in.

These concerns are hitting managers. New research from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI), found the vast majority of managers (75%) are concerned about the security and privacy risks of using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. The same survey found that two in five managers (43%) are concerned that jobs in their organisations will be at risk due to AI technologies.