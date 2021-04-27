The worst leadership traits, according to your staff

There are plenty of books that reveal the traits which make leaders great. How many bosses are actually reading them is less clear.

Bad leadership is so widespread that it’s resulted in 45% of the UK workforce leaving their job at some point, according to a study by Hub Events.

The problem with bad leadership traits is that it’s hard to recognise them in yourself. That requires an unusual level of self-awareness about the impact of your actions on others, and sufficient psychological safety in your team that people will actually tell you how they feel.