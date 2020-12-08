Xmas party plans from the C-suite

Management Today finds out how leaders are marking the season to be jolly.

As firms begin to wind down for Christmas, it’s time for one last hurrah: the office Xmas party. Only this year, things may to be a little different.

The good news is that social distancing regulations don't mean your party has to be a total festive flop: we found that as well as fostering a culture of togetherness following a trying year, virtual Christmas dos can be far from boring.

From escaping into a virtual reality world to putting on a video charity gig, our C-suite panel shares the myriad of ways they are bringing merriment to their team this Christmas.