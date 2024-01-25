Yes - even your CEO could benefit from getting back in the classroom

Founders and senior leaders need to shift their mindset to working ‘on’ as opposed to ‘in’ their business.

by Suzanne Ross

It can be tempting to focus training budgets on junior members of an organisation because they generally have the most learning to do. However, there’s tangible value in ringfencing time for the leadership team to improve their skills too.

When employees move up the career ladder, they tend to be rewarded by promotion to management level. People often find themselves in these roles due to their experience, and not necessarily their leadership skills or desire to be a manager – a phenomenon that has been dubbed the ‘accidental manager’.

Founders can also find themselves in more complex leadership roles as their organisation grows. We need to continuously develop leadership capabilities so the transitions into these roles are as effective as possible.

