Yes to office buzz, no to office fuss

Staff welcome returning to the office, but they still want precautions to be taken, finds new research

Buzz is back! New research from Canada Life finds the thing people most miss about the office is the vibe and buzz it brings to their day – although managers are still being urged to consider any fears staff may still have.

According to its poll of more than 2,000 employees, more than half (55%) of those who were imminently returning to the office said they were finally looking forward to being there again, with 63% claiming the part they will enjoy the most is the buzz of being back.

According to the research 58% said they would enjoy having more face-to-face access to colleagues, with a substantial amount (44%) also believing being in the office would improve their mental health. The same percentage currently said they felt isolated while being at home.