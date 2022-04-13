Yet another blocker to female career progression - an 'entitlement gap'

Women feel less entitled than men to ask for a pay raise, according to LinkedIn’s latest research. And when they do, they’re still less likely to be successful.

For too long, women were told to smile and be quiet.

In the workplace, this conditioning has translated into women being less likely than their male counterparts to vocalise their desires - or as LinkedIn calls it, an “entitlement gap”.

Sadly but unsurprisingly, feeling less entitled to negotiate or ask for a pay rise is hindering women’s career progression.