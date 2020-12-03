"You are not your work" - Work/life lessons from Denmark

The Danish concept of cosiness, hygge, made its way into British vocabulary in 2016 and was even a contender for The Oxford Dictionaries’ “word of the year”. But hygge - linked to relaxation, indulgence, and gratitude - is just one aspect of the Danish lifestyle which encompasses balance.

As Britain becomes the first country to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, leaders might be tempted to rush back to the commotion of the office and the buzz of life on the go.

But Louise Kjellerup Roper, CEO of Volans (and Danish native), believes that the time we’ve spent working from home and peering into each others' living rooms provides the perfect opportunity to make some of our more positive lifestyle changes permanent.