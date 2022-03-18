‘Your final day of employment is today’

P&O Ferries has been called out for the sacking of nearly a quarter of its staff without any notice via a video message.

Staff were told in a pre-recorded video call that Thursday 17 March was their “final day of employment”, as the company plans to replace them with cheaper agency workers.

In protest, some refused to leave their ships and were subsequently removed. In response to rumours of forceful removal, a spokesperson from P&O told MT company that none of its people were “directed to use handcuffs nor force”.