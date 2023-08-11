Zero Gravity founder: “Everyone’s in a space race for diverse talent”

Zero Gravity CEO and Forbes 30 Under 30 alumnus, Joe Seddon, on why the successful businesses of tomorrow are already “fishing in” a bigger pool of talent.

They have been dubbed a “lost generation”.

Disrupted learning, opportunities retracted and milestones put on pause: the pandemic exacted a heavy price on the contemporary cohort of school and university students.

But for some, these challenges were only an appendix to the main picture – the latest stumbling blocks to be overcome in a path already hindered by socio-economic disadvantage and educational inequality.